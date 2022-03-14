You’ll pay GH¢10, GH¢9 for litre of diesel, petrol from Wed – COPEC

File photo

Ghanaians will soon be buying diesel and petrol at GH¢10 and GH¢9 per litre at the pumps from Wednesday, 16 March 2022, the Chamber of Petroleum Consumers Ghana (COPEC) has projected.

In a statement, COPEC put the impending spike on soaring crude prices on the international market coupled with the tumbling of the cedi against the US dollar and other major currencies of trade.



COPEC said Free On Board prices of petrol increased by 19.28% from $917.48/MT to 1094.33/MT while diesel went up by 34.57% from $845.50/MT to $1137.78/MT and LPG by 17.42% from $845.93/MT to $993.25/MT between the first pricing window (1st to 15th March 2022) and the second window (16th to 31st March 2022).



“The petroleum price indicators as published by the NPA shows that the price of Gasoil (diesel) will increase by 30.41% from GH¢8.22 per litre in this current window to Gh¢10.721 per litre beginning 16th March 2022 and ex-pump prices of Gasoline (petrol) will increase by 18.25% from GH¢8.22 per litre to GH¢727 per litre within the same period”, the statement said.



The Chamber observed that cedi has plummeted by 9.71% against the dollar from GH¢6.8360 to GH¢7.500.

Apart from diesel and petrol, COPEC said the ex-pump prices of LPG will also jump by 23% from GH¢9.8 per kg in this current window to GH¢12.04 per kg in the next window beginning March 16, 2022.



“This implies that a 14.5 kg [cylinder] will be sold at GH¢174.58,” the statement said.



The above factors, coupled with the restoration of the Price Stabilisation and Energy Recovery levy after a three-month suspension, have consistently spiked the price of fuel at the pumps.