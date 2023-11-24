You need approval to import restricted goods – KT Hammond tells traders

Minister of Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond, has said traders who want to import any item listed in the proposed import restrictions will need to seek approval.
He explained that the import restriction bill on the 22 commodities aims at developing the country, encouraging local production and not to create food shortages as perceived by many.
Speaking on Citi News, the Trade and Industry Minister said, “You apply to the committee and explain to them that you want to bring in this amount of quantity. The committee might then want to understand the amount of money involved. And thereafter, because the Agric Ministry and everybody is on board, the committee then will want to ascertain how much quantity the country can afford."
“The gap between the locally produced rice and consumption and depending on that, you will be allowed the opportunity to import. At the same time, it’s intended to help the economy develop and also to conserve some foreign reserves,” he added.
Below are the list of 22 items considered for import restriction:
Rice
Guts, bladders and stomachs of animals
Poultry
Animal and vegetable oil
Margarine
Fruit juices
Soft drink
Mineral water
Noodles and pasta
Ceramic tiles
Corrugated paper and paper board
Mosquito coil and insecticides
Soaps and detergents
Motor cars
Iron and steel
Cement
Polymers (Plastics and Plastic Products)
Fish
Sugar
Clothing and apparel
Biscuits
Canned tomatoes
