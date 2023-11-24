You need approval to import restricted goods – KT Hammond tells traders

Minister of Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond

Minister of Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond, has said traders who want to import any item listed in the proposed import restrictions will need to seek approval.

He explained that the import restriction bill on the 22 commodities aims at developing the country, encouraging local production and not to create food shortages as perceived by many.



Speaking on Citi News, the Trade and Industry Minister said, “You apply to the committee and explain to them that you want to bring in this amount of quantity. The committee might then want to understand the amount of money involved. And thereafter, because the Agric Ministry and everybody is on board, the committee then will want to ascertain how much quantity the country can afford."



“The gap between the locally produced rice and consumption and depending on that, you will be allowed the opportunity to import. At the same time, it’s intended to help the economy develop and also to conserve some foreign reserves,” he added.



Below are the list of 22 items considered for import restriction:



Rice



Guts, bladders and stomachs of animals

Poultry



Animal and vegetable oil



Margarine



Fruit juices



Soft drink



Mineral water

Noodles and pasta



Ceramic tiles



Corrugated paper and paper board



Mosquito coil and insecticides



Soaps and detergents



Motor cars

Iron and steel



Cement



Polymers (Plastics and Plastic Products)



Fish



Sugar



Clothing and apparel

Biscuits



Canned tomatoes



