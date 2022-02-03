You run and pay your taxes in Europe, why slack in Ghana? - Ofori-Atta asks

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has wondered why some Ghanaians are reluctant to pay taxes but are quick to settle their dues when they travel outside the country.



He urged Ghanaians to be truthful and pay their taxes and not change from their 'loyal' behaviour of paying taxes in Europe when they return to Ghana.



The finance minister also entreated Ghanaians to pay taxes on all gifts they receive from people.

Responding to questions at a town hall meeting in Sekondi on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, Ken Ofori-Atta said, “If you look in our tax books, there’s a dispensation known as ‘gift tax’; which implies that when somebody gives you a gift, just like in Europe where you cannot hide, you pax a tax on the gift. As to what you do with the gift is nobody’s concern."



"That’s why I reiterated the fact that, blissful projects are enabled by money. When we go to Europe, we run and pay our taxes in peace, yet when we come to our own home country, then we want to change our behaviour. Of a truth, we must be accountable and transparent. We don’t have to change”, Ken Ofori-Atta added.



He called on Ghanaians to rally their support behind government on the passage of the E-levy.



Despite the controversies surrounding the E-Levy, government through the information ministry is organising town hall meetings to discuss the Electronic Transaction levy (E-Levy).



The exercise forms part of a series of engagements aimed at explaining the importance of the E-Levy transaction, as well as, taking feedback and inputs from relevant stakeholders that will inform government on the implementation of the levy.