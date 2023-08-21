You’ve not paid over 5,000 customers – Aggrieved Menzgold customers to NAM 1

Spokesperson of Aggrieved customers of Menzgold, Fred Forson

The coalition of aggrieved customers of Menzgold are disputing assertions by the embattled CEO of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah aka NAM 1, that the company since its closure has settled debt owed over five thousand customers.

NAM 1 over the weekend face heavy backlash after he proposed that the aggrieved customers pay some GHC650 as verification fee in order to access their locked-up cash.



Speaking to Serwah Amihere on an X space, NAM 1 who later backtracked on the verification fee claimed over 5000 people have been paid.



“Contrary to the wrong notion out there that each time that we say we are making payment we do not do so. I can tell you on authority that based on the records that I have seen and perused, we have paid over 5,000 people. You see the sanity in and around town, it is by virtue of hard work in the background. We decided that we are not going to wait until we exhaust the process because it was important to manage the situation so that we do not disturb public peace with this our business impasse. So, based on strategy we decided that every now and then we will expedite action on some transactions we’ve done beyond any doubt that these transactions are legitimate.”

But the Spokesperson of Aggrieved customers of Menzgold, Fred Forson in an interview on Morning Starr on Starr FM disputed the figure saying it cannot be accurate as falsely peddled by NAM 1.



“I want the public to disabuse their minds, he is just throwing figures about. He has not paid any 5000 people. We are a coalition with members of over 10,000 and nobody has been paid. So, I don’t know where he is getting the 5000 figure from. That is NAM 1 for you, he’s just throwing figures about. I told him in the face that Menzgold issue has grown beyond him, if he claims he has any money for payment, he should graciously hand it over to the Attorney General and the Bank of Ghana to collaborate with them. He doesn’t have any capacity, morality and legal standing.”



Fred Forson also revealed that nearly two hundred customers have died, some through suicide without receiving their locked-up funds.