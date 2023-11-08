‘You will clap for Akufo-Addo’ – KT Hammond optimistic about 2024 budget

K T Hammond is the Minister for Trade and Industry

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Kobina Tahir Hammond, has expressed faith and optimism in the prospects of the 2024 budget to be presented by the Minister of Finance on November 15, 2023.

He said Ghanaians will applaud the president after just a month of the budget’s implementation because of the measures it is expected to come with.



KT Hammond said the budget is capable of restoring macroeconomic stability.



“By December, the budget, which I am fully aware of because I am a member of the Economic Management Team when delivered in November when you listen and see how we put measures in place, you will clap for the Akufo-Addo government,” he was quoted by 3news.



He also admitted that indeed the country had experienced some tough times but was quick to add that he is optimistic about recovery soon.



On Ghana’s $3billion IMF loan, KT Hammond said it is normal for countries to ask for aid therefore Ghana is not an exception.

According to him, “It is money for the whole world. Even advanced countries go for some, in large tunes, and when we go for small, it becomes a topical matter.”



SSD/OGB



