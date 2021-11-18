YouStart initiative to tackle youth unemployment head-on – MP

Member of Parliament for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh

The YouStart initiative that has been introduced by the government in the 2022 budget statement will help in reducing the youth unemployment situation in the country, Lawmaker for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, has said.

“The 2022 Budget demonstrates a listening government in touch with our challenges as Ghanaians. Initiatives like YouStart tackle the challenge of youth unemployment head-on. Govt is still committed to improving livelihoods, infrastructure and boosting the local economy,” he said in a tweet after the reading of the budget statement by the Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta on Wednesday November 17.



Mr Ken Ofori Atta said during the budget presentation that “The understanding of the youth employment challenge, as well as extensive consultations with stakeholders including youth associations and educational institutions across the country, have led to the development of the YouStart initiative which proposes to use GH¢1 billion each year to catalyze an ecosystem to create 1 million jobs and in partnership with the Finance Institutions and Development Partners, raise another 2 Billion Cedis.



“In addition, our local Banks have agreed to a package that will result in increasing their SME portfolio up to GHC 5 billion over the next 3 years.



“This, Mr. Speaker results in an unprecedented historic 10 Bn Cedis commitment to the private sector and YouStart over the next 3 years.”



He added “Mr. Speaker, YouStart is a vehicle for supporting young entrepreneurs to gain access to capital, training, technical skills and mentoring to enable them launch and operate their own businesses.

“Mr. Speaker, the Ghana Enterprises Agency (GEA), the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP), and partner financial institutions, will serve as the implementing arms of YouStart.



“Entrepreneurs will be able to apply for support through a dedicated YouStart online portal.



“NEIP will also engage our Faith-Based Organisations as partners for the delivery of essential artisanal skills, business competitions, and feasibility studies and introduction to financing institutions with a commitment of up to 10% of GOG contribution to the YouStart Programme.”



