YouStart to benefit business-minded NABCO trainees – Freda Prempeh

Freda Akosua Prempeh, Minister of State at the Ministry of Works and Housing

YouStart will lead to creation of more sustainable jobs - Freda Prempeh

YouStart to begin in April



NABCo trainees can take advantage of YouStart



Minister of State at the Ministry of Works and Housing, Freda Akosua Prempeh, has noted some benefits of the YouStart programme to be implemented by the government in April.



According to her, the initiative will target mass entrepreneurship which will lead to the creation of sustainable jobs in the country a move to curb unemployment in the country.



Freda Prempeh made these assertions in parliament in response to the question of the status of NABCO trainees after their expiration.

She said YouStart’s approach would affect the business-minded youth among the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) trainees who are currently at the exit phase of the NABCO Scheme.



“Mr. Speaker, within the 2022 budget, the government has consolidated its approach to employment hinged on entrepreneurship under the YouStart programme. You start will enable young people to seek and be supported both technically and financially, to start and set up their enterprise," she told Parliament last Tuesday.



She also noted that the status of the remaining trainees on the NABCO Scheme was tied to their elected career pathways; permanent employment, entrepreneurship, and further learning.



“Mr. Speaker, the first batch of NABCO trainees' three-year engagement lapsed at the end of October 2021. NABCO as a well-structured voluntary programme has provided work and learning experiences for those who voluntarily signed onto the scheme in 2018. The work option is meant for trainees to put their foundational education background to use, build and acquire additional skills within the work environment," she said.