Young entrepreneurs to get massive boost in 2022 budget – Paul Amaning

Paul-Kwabena-Amaning, Communication team member of the ruling New Patriotic Party

A communication team member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Paul-Kwabena-Amaning says the 2022 budget will focus on creating an enabling environment for young entrepreneurs in the country to develop and grow their businesses.

Youth entrepreneurship has become topical in recent weeks following public discussions about how young Ghanaians can be supported to succeed in private businesses.



According to him, the government will use the 2022 budget to address concerns that hinder young people from venturing into entrepreneurship such as access to finance and a ready market.



“Through several youth engagement platforms young people have given government feedback on the status of the entrepreneurial ecosystem and what they will like the government to do for them to make it easier for them to do business,’’ Paul-Kwabena-Amaning exclusively told Kwaku Dawuro on Anopa Nkomo on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



The government in the past has created numerous initiatives to address the spate of youth unemployment in the country.

Programmes such as the Ghana CARES ‘Obaatanpa’ and programmes pursued by the National Board for Small-Scale Industries and the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme are designed to make access to finance and skills in entrepreneurship, agriculture, small-scale industry, tourism, and trade, easier for the youth.



Additionally, the government has been working to establish the Ghana Development Bank to provide funds for industries and manufacturing sectors of the economy.



These initiatives coupled with government interventions through the 2022 budget, according to the minister, will provide the youth with abundant opportunities to nurture and grow their businesses.