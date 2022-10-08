Your 1% dues will be well managed – Exec Dir of VAG to veterans

Veteran Administration Ghana

The Executive Director of the Veteran Administration Ghana (VAG), Capt Ben Edmund Duah (Rtd) has assured veterans of accountability in deductions made from their pay by the Administration.

The Board of VAG last month commenced a deduction of 1 per cent dues from the monthly pay of the military veterans to be used as a policy for them.



According to the Administration, 0.5 per cent of the deduction, will be used to honour the veterans when they pass away while the rest of the 0.5 per cent will be used to run the affairs of the Administration.



However, the deduction did not go down well with some of the veterans who expressed worry about why the Board prioritised their death while they are still alive.

For this reason, the administration met with the regional Chairmen of the VAG in Kumasi to explain and clarify what it described as erroneous impressions about the policy.



Addressing the media after the meeting, the Executive Director said the policy was initiated for the veterans' interest.



Capt Duah (Rtd) assured the deduction will be well managed since it is audited by the Ghana Armed Forces Internal Auditors as well as the Auditor General.