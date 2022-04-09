Your Green Ghana seedlings not encouraging – Owusu-Bio to Techiman seedlings nursery

Benito Owusu-Bio

The Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio, on Friday, 8th April 2022, inspected some seedlings procured for the Ministry’s Afforestation agenda, Green Ghana Project in the Bono East and Ashanti Regions, on the sidelines of his visit to the Bono East Region to inaugurate Lands Commission Regional office.

At the Techiman seedlings nursery, the Deputy Minister remarked that as compared to that of the Ahafo and Bono Regions, the Bono East Regional Seedlings are not so encouraging and, therefore, urged the officers to up their game as Green Ghana 2022 approaches.



He assured the Foresters that, he will soon visit all nursery sites before the month of May to inspect the seedlings in neighboring communities, the districts, and other regions that he is yet to visit.



In Offinso, a district in the Ashanti Region, Mr. Owusu-Bio applauded the district officers for nurturing enough seedlings for the tree planting exercise on June 10, 2022.



He urged the officers to actively involve the private plantation developers who he said are already willing to not only plant but also properly nurture the seedlings into trees, which is the main goal of the whole Green Ghana Project.



The Bono East Regional Forestry Manager, Madam Lucy Amo-Nti explained that because they are to plant in reserves, the seedlings in Techiman are not the only ones being nurtured by the Region but also Kintampo and Nkoranza have a number of seedlings housed in reserves and ready for the 20 million Green Ghana agenda this year.

She added that the Forestry Commission in the Bono East Region has also contracted other private people who are also nurturing seedlings for the Green Ghana 2022.



She disclosed that among the seedlings procured at the Bono East Region nursery are Terminalia Superba (Ofram), Cyber, Mahogany, and Mansonia.



Briefing the Deputy Minister on the progress made at the Offinso nursery, the Offinso District Forestry Officer, Mr. Kwabena Baiden said the Offinso district has been able to nurture 50,000 seedlings of the 500,000 target assigned to the district.



He said the district has decided to supply 30% of the total target for free, with 8 ranges supplying 15,000 seedlings each, and the other 70% contracted to private entities are also doing well.



In response to the Deputy Minister on procurement of degraded compartments, Mr. Baiden said they have been apportioned some 256 hectares of degraded lands which have been cleared and ready for the planting.

He also disclosed that the district has been in contact with some private plantation developers who are ready and willing to nurture the seedlings into trees.



The Officer hoped that the district will do better than it did during the Green Ghana Project 2021 in terms of procuring seedlings for the project.



Mr. Owusu-Bio also made a whistle-stop at the Richie Plantation Nursery, powered by the National Alternative Employment and Livelihood Programme (NAELP) and under the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, located at Fufuo, also in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.



The plantation is said to have in-store seedlings such as Acacia, Emery, Teak, and Melina, among others.