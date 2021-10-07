Your employers success is your success – Employees advised

Employees are urged to work hard to ensure that the goals of their employers are achieved

Executive coach, Chris Diaba, has advised employees to be mindful of the fact that the success of their employers is also their success.

Speaking on the Springboard Hangout Show which is aired on eTV Ghana with host, Comfort Ocran, he stated that an employee’s primary aim should be to make his employer or boss successful and he went on to explain this.



“I’m not talking about patronizing your boss, I’m talking about you working hard. Obviously, your boss is the one whose goals your goals feed on so one tip I always give people is that at the beginning of your engagement with your boss, find out from them how often they would want you to check with them with regards to your progress on the work”, he said.

According to Chris, when an employee is working in his or her field, then his or her goals align with the company’s therefore, it is important to work hard to make sure that the employer and the company attain its goals, hence, drawing the employee closer to his goals too.



He also advised employees to check in with their employers regularly for feedback on their progress on the job so that they know how well they are doing and where they need to focus on.