Your future is being jeopardized if your contributions are not paid - SSNIT to employees

SSNIT Director-General, Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang

Some employers do not pay contributions of employees, Dr Ofori-Tenkorang

Employees misinformed about SSNIT contributions



No contribution, no benefit, Dr Ofori-Tenkorang to employees



Director-General, Dr. John Ofori-Tenkorang, has said some employees have connived with their employers to under-declare their salaries.



According to him, the action taken by some employees is due to miseducation which will in the long run jeopardize their future.



He stated that these employees will not benefit from SSNIT contributions at their retirement age.

“Sometimes, because of miseducation some people will connive with their employers and say that don’t pay me my SSNIT because nothing comes out of SSNIT, and then the employer saves the 13 percent and then the five and half percent is also not deducted, and you think that you are getting some additional income to spend today not knowing you are jeopardizing your future. For that day will come when you are unable to work, you are going to miss SSNIT being there to pay for you for as long as you live,” myjoyonline quoted the SSNIT boss to have said.



Per law, employees are deducted five-and-half percent while the employer tops it up by 13 percent to pay as SSNIT monthly contribution for the employee.



But the SSNIT boss bemoaned the low contribution towards the scheme in recent times.



He stated that this affects the sum of money beneficiaries receive during retirement.