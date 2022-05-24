Your land documents are intact – Deputy Lands minister to Ghanaians

Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu-Bio

Accra flooded again

Documents, equipment at Lands Commission affected by floods



We have backed up data on our servers - Lands Commission



Deputy Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, responsible for Lands and Forestry, Benito Owusu-Bio has assured Ghanaians that all land documents at the Lands Commission Accra Regional office are safe and intact.



He said this in contrast to news report circulating on social media that rains have destroyed all Land documents at the Greater Accra Regional Lands Commission head office including those of Achimota forest.



Addressing the media during an inspection of the flooded offices at the Lands Commission on Monday, 23rd May, 2022, Mr. Benito said, “Yes, it is true the rain got into the building from the construction site next door but upon inspection on arrival to verify the reports, nothing has been destroyed as most documents were safely placed on shelfs above floor level”

He further stated that even documents that were wet by the rain water have been promised to be replaced.



“The Executive Secretary has assured us that all the documents the water gotten into will be reprinted and replaced. The electronic data are also intact and so there is no cause for alarm,” the minister stated.



He added that moving forward, they are going to ensure that no documents are kept on the floor in the offices to ensure such an occurrence does not repeat itself.



He stressed that the rain was an act of God which could not have been predicted and therefore should not be linked to the Achimota Forest land saga or any other land matter whatsoever as it will be unfair if that is considered.



Mr. Owusu-Bio gave a word of encouragement and appreciation to the employees of the Lands Commission for their hardwork regardless of all current happenings, “we see your efforts and we appreciate it, Keep up the good work”

The Executive Secretary of the Lands Commission, Mr. James Dadson pointed out that the main offices that were affected include the basement, records, records annex, and the digital capturing room.



But to salavage the situation, he added that his team were able to add most of the documents affected by the rain which have been retrieved and dried up by the sun.



"Those that could not dry will be reprinted and replaced."



Mr. Dadson also assured the media and Ghanaians that the rains did not interrupt their work in any way, adding that they will be ready to work, anytime they are called upon.



“This has not disrupted any of our work. As a matter of fact, we have restored lights to all the affected offices and we are ready and will be at your service anytime we are called upon to work” He concluded.