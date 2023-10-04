Your reliance on gold and oil must stop, agriculture is the way forward - Former Agric Minister

Former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto

Former Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has said it is about time Ghana stops its reliance on gold and oil.

According to him, the local economy can witness a boost when agriculture is prioritized.



He stressed that agriculture could revolutionise the country as monies raked in from the sector would be invested in other sectors.



The NPP presidential hopeful also said he will institute an agricultural management team with the President of the Republic the team lead to drive agricultural development.



He said, "I am convinced that agriculture can revolutionise Ghana and keep its economy stable. Farmers have received scant assistance from the government. I want to make things better."



"I know for a fact that we can invest in other sectors such as road development, health care, and education through agriculture. Our reliance on gold and oil must stop. Agriculture is the way forward. That is why I am pleading with you, the delegates, to vote for me," he added.



Dr Afriyie Akoto promised to create sustainable employment opportunities for the youth when given the nod to steer the affairs of the nation.

He made these comments when he announced the suspension of his campaign following the death of former first lady, Theresa Kufuor on Monday, October 2, 2023.



SA/NOQ



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch the latest edition of BizTech and BizHeadlines below:



