Your 'solid' economic management team has failed - Mahama to Akufo-Addo

Sack Ofori-Atta over economic mismanagement, Mahama to Akufo-Addo

We need new people with fresh ideas in the economic management team, Mahama



‘Economic Messiah’ Bawumia has now become a poster boy for economic mismanagement– Mahama



Former President, John Dramani Mahama, has averred that the government's Economic Management Team comprising Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has failed.



According to him, the economy is wobbling because the economic management team lacks new ideas to resuscitate it.



He, therefore, entreated the government to reshuffle the team for there to be a turnaround in the economy.

Speaking at a lecture dubbed, "Ghana at a crossroads" in Accra on Monday, May 2, 2022, John Dramani Mahama cited the rising cost of inflation, incessant increment in petroleum, products on the market, the weakening of the local currency, among others as some indicators that the economic management team has performed woefully.



"The economic management team, that solid team has failed and must be reconstituted immediately with fresh ideas and perspectives," John Dramani Mahama said.



"Having supervised the worst public debt build up, the worst budget deficit, the worst debt to GDP ratio, the worst credit rating downgrades, and the worst performing currency in the world,...the highest fuel prices ever, the worst highest ever inflation,...the current head of the Economic Management Team has clearly fallen from his Ivory tower as a self-styled economic messiah to a poster boy for economic mismanagement," he added.



The former president further called for the sacking of the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta over economic mismanagement.



