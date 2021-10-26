Youth Employment Agency to hold maiden job fair in Tamale

The job fair is scheduled for Thursday, 28th October, 2021

• The youth Employment Agency has announced its maiden YEA job fair

• The programme forms part of Akufo-Addo’s One Million Jobs Agenda



• The event scheduled for Thursday 28th October 2021 will be held at the Tamale stadium



The YEA is set to hold a job career and entrepreneurship fair in Tamale in the Northern regional capital.



This seeks to provide jobs and entrepreneurial opportunities closer to the inhabitants of the Northern region of the country as part of the government’s One Million Jobs Initiative.



The Fair dubbed “Entrepreneurship Pitch Fair” hopes to introduce the youth to entrepreneurship and start-up pitches. It is scheduled to take place on Thursday 28th October 2021 at the Tamale Sports Stadium between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on the day.

Following previous fairs where the youth converged in their thousands on the Accra International Conference Centre to have an interface with business owners and companies, the Tamale fair seeks to encourage the youth aside from searching for job openings, to venture into entrepreneurship.



All they need to do is to proceed to register with their business ideas and proposals at the Fair.



To manage the number of participants, the fair will be held in two sessions. The first session will be held from 9:00 a.m. and 12: noon while the second session will last the duration of 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m.



There will be resource persons to take participants, start-ups and job seekers through career guidance, capacity building, entrepreneurship and pitch contest, among others.



Preparations are far advanced to host the event at the Tamale Stadium, owing to the anticipated number of job seekers billed to throng the venue to interact with business owners, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and companies.

The Regional Director of the YEA, Haruna Mohammed, is upbeat about the event as he looks forward to a successful programme to give hope to the youth in the North.



He was full of praise for the Agency for bringing the initiative to the North. He finds it a rare opportunity for businesses in the North to be offered such a huge platform to showcase their products and services.



He finally called on all stakeholders who are interested in jobs and jobs creation to make their way to the fair on Thursday 28th October 2021.