Youth Enterprises project under 1D1F open to all youth in the country – Okyere Baafi

Micheal Okyere Baafi, Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry

A Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Micheal Okyere Baafi, has offered clarity on government’s ‘Enabling Youth Enterprise project’.



This project seeks to create jobs for the teeming unemployed youth under the One District One Factory initiative.



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo while delivering his 2022 State of the Nation Address said the move seeks to incorporate youth enterprises under the flagship initiative.

Providing further details on the project, the deputy trade minister said the Enabling Youth Enterprise programme will be open to all youth in the country irrespective of their educational background or qualification.



“Young people across the country are invited whether you’re educated or not. The essence is that we want to put young people in groups in the form of a co-operative so that they’ll be able to share ideas and run a business. The good news is that the business resource centers that we have serve as consulting offices to help them develop the businesses and also to grow their capacity so that they can manage the business well,” he is quoted by Citi Business News.



The deputy trade minister assured of government’s commitment toward the successful implementation of the initiative to propel youth enterprises to enhance sustainable job creation.



He further disclosed as part of efforts to rope in more youth under the 1D1F initiative, 58 out of the 278 1D1F projects, have been developed as enterprises fully owned by youth groups.



“Out of the 58 companies under the 1D1F, 57 of them are fully completed except that not all the 57 have machines. We are still in the process of procuring machines for these companies which are scattered all over the country,” the deputy minister said.