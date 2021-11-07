Youth creating their own jobs will reduce poverty and crime - Prof. Musah

Mustapha Yussif, Minister of Youth and Sports

Founder of Centre for Humanity and Humanitarian Development Prof. Waheed Musah has opined that the issue of job creation is important, thus the country must look towards helping the youth in creating their own jobs.

The level of unemployment he lamented was high and creating a national security threat.



The unemployment rate he posited has left several youths to engage in criminal activities to survive.



He said although creating jobs was important, one thing to consider is whether today’s graduate is competent enough to create their own jobs.



He explained that the education system we have in Ghana today is not set to train the students to create jobs for themselves.

To him, the Ministry of Youth and Sports must take the steps in creating a fund to support the youth who want to set up their businesses.



He called for the industrialization of the education system to include more practicals instead of the theory taught in the classroom.



“For youth creating their jobs is not bad. It is very good if the system is working properly, it will help raise the standard of the country and help reduce poverty.”