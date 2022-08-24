Youth participation necessary for blue economy agenda – GoGMI officials

Lawrence Dogli, the Programs Coordinator at GoGMI

Source: Eye on Port

A clarion call has been made for the maritime industry to significantly involve the youth in the developmental agenda for the blue economy.

This passionate appeal was made on the Eye on Port program by Lawrence Dogli and Stephanie Schandorf who are the Programs Coordinator, and Associate Director of the Gulf of Guinea Maritime Institute (GoGMI), an NGO focused on research and advocacy.



Programs Coordinator at the Institute, Lawrence Dogli said the UN Ocean Decade Action for this year’s theme largely focuses on technology and the use of scientific data and that aligns with the qualities of today’s youth.



“Youth are more digitized, innovative and diverse. We understand how to use data, digital platforms to come up with solutions that can address contemporary issues that the ocean faces. It is about that we leverage on these qualities of the youth.”



“As Lawrence said, we can also try to harness technology and innovation not just for maritime transport but towards elements of maritime security and cyber security which has been prominent in today’s world. We anticipate that youth should be at the fore of driving innovative solutions to addressing cyber security issues in the maritime domain,” Stephanie Schandorf, Associate Director at GoGMI added.



According to them not only is it in the interest of the industry to tap into the skills and talents of the youth but it is sustainable to do so.

Stephanie said, “the Blue economy concept in itself goes beyond the mere recognition of the exploitation of the resource wealth of the oceans to a need to sustainably exploit these resources, and preserve ocean health and ecosystems. This is where youth play a crucial role. You would realise that when it comes to ocean advocacy and activism because we have a planet that is really ours to run and inherit.”



They said having a background in seafaring or maritime transport is not prerequisite to participate meaningfully in the blue economy.



The young professionals mentioned that young people with backgrounds in accounting, psychology, information technology, marketing among other disciplines can still play significant roles in this industry which is very vast and dynamic.



The Gulf of Guinea Maritime Institute explained how its Blue Mentorship Program will whip up interest in the industry while helping build the needed capacity to serve the industry for many years ahead.