Zeepay and Visa partner to bring digital payments to more consumers in Ghana

Leading African challenger fintech into cross border payments extends Visa payment solutions and credentials to simplify cross border remittances.

Zeepay, a fast-growing African fintech, has announced a partnership with Visa that will allow Africans in the diaspora to send money directly onto Visa debit and prepaid cards in Ghana.



Through the partnership, Zeepay will integrate Visa’s real-time push payments solution Visa Direct, with Instntmny, its money transfer platform, to provide users of the Zeepay app a fast, convenient and secure way to receive money and remittances directly into their eligible card credentials. This will significantly expand Zeepay and Visa’s reach and ability to open up commerce to the country.



The initial deployment phase will commence across Zeepay’s European and North American corridors and then expand to all major corridors globally. Visa Direct enables consumers to send money, share costs, and support family around the world.



With this partnership, Ghanaians will enjoy efficiency, global scale and better digital experiences and instant access to funds from friends and family abroad.



Dede Quarshie, Chief Commercial Officer at Zeepay, speaking about the service said: “the service will immediately be available to over 2 million Visa card holders in Ghana. We believe this service will further deepen our financial inclusion drive across Ghana and Africa at large.





The strategy is to present the consumer with various options for receiving remittances from abroad including Visa debit and prepaid cards, mobile money wallets, ATMs and Bank accounts. Our omni channel approach makes Zeepay the preferred partner for remittance payout.



“We are delighted to bring this service to Ghanaians, and we would like to thank our banking partners - ADB and GTBank for all the support,” Ms. Quarshie added.



“Championing the fintech community and our partners to drive the next generation of digital payments is core to our growth strategy at Visa,” said Adoma Peprah, Country Manager, Visa Ghana.



“We are excited about our strategic collaboration with Zeepay, which will open new doors for meeting the needs of today’s consumer and continue to contribute to the betterment of the global payments ecosystem.”



Over the past decade, Ghanaians have adopted a mobile-led, digital payments ecosystem and Visa’s objective in the region has been to accelerate the distribution of payment credentials and expand the acceptance space for digital payments. This partnership with Zeepay is an essential step towards achieving that goal.

