Zeepay wins Best Fintech of the Year at GITTA 2020

Andrew Takyi-Appiah, right, receiving the Best Fintech CEO of the Year award

Source: Zeepay

Zeepay (myzeepay.com), a fast-growing fintech company in Mobile Financial Services across Africa, has for the first time been adjudged the Best Fintech of the Year at the 2020 Ghana Information Technology and Telecoms Awards (GITTA).

The company’s CEO, Andrew Takyi-Appiah also won the Best Fintech CEO of the Year at the same event to cement the brand’s position as a leading player in the ever-expanding financial technology space.



These awards come on the back of outstanding works done by the fintech company which started as a conduit for major money transfer giants but has metamorphosed into a comprehensive financial technology company that undertakes mobile money services, money transfer services straight to mobile wallets across Africa and offers insurance for beneficiaries of money transfer.



Mr. Takyi-Appiah, who with some members of his team picked up the awards on the night, praised the tenacity and hard work of his team for helping transform the company from a small one just five years ago to the top of the fintech industry.



"When we started, the plan was to become the biggest fintech on the continent, deepening financial inclusion with several products and services, but we didn't see it happening so soon. This goes to show that with the right team and dedication, anything can be achieved.



This award would spur us on to do better. This is a complete team effort and I am honoured to work with such a visionary board, strategic management team, and dedicated staff. To our customers who keep believing in us by constantly using our products and services, we dedicate this award to you too," he said.



Zeepay, earlier this year became the first fintech company to be granted a license to operate a full Electronic Money Issuer service otherwise known as Mobile Money by the Bank of Ghana. The service now allows Zeepay’s subscribers to operate the full bouquet of mobile money services such as Cash In, Cash Out, Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Transfers, Payments, and Digital Termination of Remittances (DTR).

Since the issuance of the licence the company has launched its services with the shortcode *270# which allows you to register remotely without needing to visit a branch and begin sending and receiving money, paying bills, buying airtime, and undertaking any financial transactions any other mobile money service allows you. It has partnered with over 100,000 mobile money agents across the country to help the platform's users cash out money or load their wallets with cash.



Via partnerships with several institutions in insurance, money transfer, pensions, and banks, Zeepay's subscribers can undertake seamless remittances, purchase micro insurance, auto insurance, mortgage remit, airtime top-up, bill payment, and pension collections.



The GITTA award recognises not only the products and diverse innovations that keep the ICT & Telecom sector thriving but also the companies and people who make the industry great. The award was open to all players and stakeholders in the ICT ecosystem.



GITTA is considered the most celebrated ICT awards, attracting the crème de la crème and top decision-makers in the sector. It is organised in partnership with the Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications.





