Zhejiang is seeking opportunities vigorously for SMEs through “Quality Zhejiang Virtual Expo”

In line with the instructions given by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China to establish innovative exhibitions service mode, Zhejiang Provincial Government remains exploring new foreign trade networking solutions on the basis of the Internet and big data to get local export-oriented SMEs out of the negative impact of Covid-19.

Obviously, virtual format of exhibitions will play a vital role in stabilizing foreign trade and facilitating resumption of production for Zhejiang exporters in the long term.



Zhejiang sub-council of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) and Zhejiang International Trade Exhibition Co., Ltd. are going to hold the "Quality Zhejiang Virtual Expo (Building Material & Home Furnishing Middle East & Africa)" together with the solid technical support of MIE Group. It will be accessible for global visitors during May 1, 2020 and August 31, 2021.



The B2B matching sessions were divided into two phases: phase I (June 30, 2020 to July 2, 2020) and phase II (July 7, 2020 to July 9, 2020). There will be more than 60 companies exhibiting online in this event, whose products catalogue include constructions and building materials, sanitary products, furnishings and household items.



The technical highlight of this event is the complete usage of virtual platform "Global Trade Week" empowered by MIE Group. It aims mainly at establishing a direct link between Zhejiang suppliers and purchasers from the Middle East and Africa markets via www.gloabltradeweek.com.



"Global Trade Week" enables all exhibitors to register up to 8 seconds free of charge and showcase their brand stories & products in the format of images, recordings or live screaming and communicate with the visitors who have queries and enter their online conference rooms in real time.



In addition to desktop-based working, Wechat, the most popular social application among China, has already been linked to "Global Trade Week'' which will benefit the mobility of operation. On Wechat, all exhibitors could access existing inquiries and conferences appointments from overseas buyers anywhere and anytime without a PC or laptop.

At the same time, starting a live chat, a video conversation or a live streaming also could happen by a mobile phone.



To cater to the social sharing preference of international people, "Global Trade Week" allows exhibitors to share their brands & products pages on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn and other global social platforms. The traffic sources that visit exhibitors’ pages could be seized and analyzed from several essential perspectives in order to achieve the purpose of marketing tracking.



About Zhejiang sub-council of CCPIT



Zhejiang sub-council of China Council for the Promotion of International Trade is a provincial non-governmental foreign trade organization promotion, whose members are inclusive of representative enterprises and sector associations from Zhejiang.



About MIE Group



MIE Group is one of the earliest professional exhibition establishments based in the Middle East and Africa. It was founded in Dubai, UAE in 2000 and has taken exhibition & conference, tourism, media, IT and F&B as crucial pillars. MIE Group focuses on offering one-step services for Chinese SMEs to open up new markets in the MENA area.

At present, it’s the agent of more than 100 well-known exhibitions and has succeeded in getting over 80,000 Chinese export-oriented enterprises to enter the Middle East and African markets.



In 2013, “China Trade Week” was established by MIE Group covering the Middle East and Africa.



It has been successfully held in the UAE, Oman, Morocco, Kenya, Ethiopia, Ghana, South Africa and other countries with the solid support of China Chamber of International Commerce. There have been more than 3,500 exhibitors and 400,000 local purchasers participating in these grand events.



Now, MIE Group has acquired ISO certification after granting membership of the UFI and ICCA. Meanwhile, ISV of Alibaba Group in the exhibition sector and MREP of the Canton Fair certified its business leadership and trustworthiness for consumers.

