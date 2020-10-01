Zino Lexili Ogazi inks brand’s ambassadorial deal with Beckap House of Beauty, salon on wheel, Beckap Men’s grooming

Zino Lexili Ogazi inks brand’s ambassadorial deal with Beckap House of Beauty

Source: Beckap House of Beauty

Queen Zee, Multi-award winning Ex beauty queen, Model, MC, Entrepreneur, diplomat & Humanitarian is definitely here for the long haul, as she inks an endorsement deal with Beckap house of Beauty, Salon on wheels and Beckap Men’s grooming, the biggest Beauty house in Ghana, a beauty brand that sells quality human hair, offers Hair care, skin-care, nails care, facial treatments, makeup, spa, massage, and men’s grooming services. It is a key vertical for the company and contributes significantly to its revenue.

The signing of the deal and the Unveil party of Hon. Zino Aka Queen Zee as the new face or Brand Ambassador of Beckap House of Beauty, Salon On wheels and Beckap Men’s grooming, took place at the Beckap House of Beauty Complex at Haatso with guests by Strictly-on -invitation in attendance.



Different kinds of food and drinks were served , free gift items like Hair straighteners, Hip flask, Hand Dryers, free face shields, Makeup bags, and hand Sanitizers Were given as souvenirs too.



There was also a sales Bazaar and a Massive discount on all hairs, 50% Discount for all haircuts and special discount for all Spa & pedicure Sessions.



Following the signing and unveil ceremony, Queen Zee stated that Ghana should expect more from her new partnership with Ghana’s Beauty House giants.



Congratulations to Queen Zee on this new ambassadorial deal.



The company will be launching the ‘Quick-witted Salon ’ campaign, featuring the Model and expects to expand its base in the country’s beauty services market.

The campaign will see the launch of three short videos featuring Hon. Zino Lexili Ogazi .



Talking about her association with Beckap House of Beauty, Salon on wheels and Beckap Men’s grooming, Zino Lexili Ogazi in a statement said,



“I am extremely excited to be associated with Beckap House of Beauty, Salon on wheels & Beckap Men’s grooming, foremost because, this Endorsement Deals, align with my dreams as a beauty, fitness and fashion geek and secondly because this brand is tirelessly working to make life easier for the urban multi-tasker women & even men, I am impressed with their non-stop innovation in the beauty industry.



I had a swell time at my unveil party and I look forward to shooting for our upcoming campaign with the Black Beauty Africa Tv & Beckap House of Beauty team, also I look forward to the response of the masses, please get involved with our official hashtag #BeckapXQueenzee.



And oh! I must add that their/ oh no I mean, OUR hospitality and attention to detail services are Nulli Secundus - LOL”



Rebecca Appiah - Beckap, founder and owner of Beckap House of Beauty, Salon on Wheels and Beckap Men’s Grooming added, “Beauty is a key vertical for Our Brand, and we have seen an overwhelming response from customers about Salon on Wheels,or the salon and spa services we offer at home or at your comfort zone.

We also have seen and gotten positive feedback about our royal treat given at Beckap House of Beauty & Beckap Men’s grooming Complex.



The upcoming #Quickwittedsalon campaign, talks about how today’s busy Woman can utilize our Royal, reliable and affordable beauty services at home or at their comfort zone through our Salon on Wheels, A home Salon Services providing Company & I am excited that we now have the phenomenal Queen Zee on board as our Ambassador to champion the campaign”.













Source: Beckap House of Beauty