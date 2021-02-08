Zongo Development Fund completes comprehensive renovation of Institute of Islamic research schools

The development of education in Zongo Communities was a 'primary objective' of the Fund

The Zongo Development Fund (ZoDF) has completed an extensive renovation of the renowned Institute of Islamic Studies (Research) Primary and Junior High School at Nima, Accra.

The renovation of the previously dilapidated three-storey educational structure is part of a comprehensive intervention programme initiated by the ZoDF to enhance quality education in Zongo communities.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia intervened to get the renovation done through the ZoDF.



The renovation works at the Institute include complete re-roofing, installation of doors; fixing of louvre frames and glazing; wall and floor screeding and terrazzo; laying of wall and floor tiles, and renovation of washrooms and toilets.



The rest are installation of marker boards; overhaul of electrical system; Provision of lighting fixtures and ceiling fans, and painting and decoration.



A delegation from the ZoDF led by the Deputy Chief Executive Officer (Operations), Alhaji Baba Sadiq Yakubu, was at the Institute last Friday to inspect and hand over the project to the National Imam of Ahlussunna Wal Jama’a, Sheikh Umar Ibrahim Imam, and the Director of the Institute, Sheikh Suleiman Zakaria.

In his remarks, Alhaji Baba Sadiq stated that the development of education in Zongo Communities was a “primary objective” of the Fund.



Therefore, he said, the comprehensive renovation project was part of the Fund’s general mandate to ensure the construction of new schools; rehabilitation of existing old schools; provision of teaching and learning materials, as well as support for brilliant but needy students from Zongo communities to pursue tertiary education.



“It forms part of a larger financial outlay by the ZODF to rehabilitate, construct and renovate educational institutions, such as the Answarudeen Islamic School, New Fadama; Institute of Islamic Studies JHS (Research), Nima and several other Islamic educational institutions across the length and breadth of Zongos nationwide”, he said.



Thus far, the Fund has constructed more than 120 schools, over 50 places of convenience, provided employment and skills training opportunities, sponsored the education of tertiary students, both local and foreign, and contributed to ensuring peace and security in Zongo communities, among other interventions, Alhaji Baba Sadiq added.



Unprecedented Renovation

Sheikh Imam Umar Ibrahim, the National Chief Imam of Ahlu Sunna Wal Jamaa, commended the ZoDF for responding to the urgent needs of Zongo communities.



He underscored the crucial importance of education in fostering inclusive development and bridging the gap between Zongos and other communities.



He prayed for Allah’s guidance and protection for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Vice-President Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia, and the Chief Executive Officer of the ZoDF, Mr Arafat Suleimana Abdulai, for the “unprecedented renovation” of the Institute.



He said the project had significantly transformed the environment and made teaching and learning more conducive and attractive.



The Headmistress of the Institute of Islamic Studies JHS, Mrs. Francisca Mary Abutiate, stated that prior to the renovation project, the school’s environment was not conducive to effective educational activities.

With the completion of the project, however, the school has “improved tremendously” and attracted more pupils, thereby boosting the confidence of teachers and pupils.



Mrs Abutiate expressed the hope that the innovative intervention by the Fund would ensure improved academic and extracurricular activities for the entire community.



The Director of the Institute, Sheikh Suleiman Zakariya also lauded the government for the intervention and re-emphasised the “critical importance of education in Islam”. He pledged to continue to ensure proper care and maintenance of the facility.



Other members of delegation from the Fund were Alhaji Musah Yahaya Jafaru, Public Relations Officer; Alhaji Zubairu Alidu, General Administration Office and Mallam Ahmed Ayuba, Public Relations Officer.



