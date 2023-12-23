ZongoVation Hub will serve as catalyst to economic transformation in the Zongo community – CEO

Mahmoud Jajah, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ZongoVation Hub

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the ZongoVation Hub, Mahmoud Jajah has emphasized the importance of offering technical and practical support to best position young entrepreneurs to secure the needed funding to help transform their communities.

He believes that the Zongo community for instance, has vast potential and talents, when well harnessed, can unearth valuable ideas and solutions that will impact society at large.



Speaking with GhanaWeb Business on the sidelines of the Zongo Startup Summit held on December 23 2023, the ZongoVation Hub CEO said the outfit seeks to spark innovation and entrepreneurial skills to accelerate the application of social capital and technology for economic prosperity in Zongo communities.



Mahmoud Jajah added that this year’s summit has so far offered some 20 creative geniuses, entrepreneurs and startups with training opportunities to showcase their groundbreaking ideas that promise to empower, connect, and transform the Zongo community.



“We are happy to have the support of the Zongo community and other established entrepreneurs like Dr Daniel McKorley, Dr Amin Adam and others to embark on this very important agenda. We are hopeful that these entrepreneurs will become successful to become the shining light in the Zongo community,” Mahmoud Jajah said.



“Our overall vision is to build a startup community in the Zongo community so that every young up and coming person who wants to start a business will have the needed support system to drive that business,” he added.



Mahmoud Jajah shared that the ZongoVation Hub will serve as a catalyst to economic development and transformation in the Zongo community.

“We are declaring 2024 to 2034 as the decade of Zongo entrepreneurship and within this decade we are going to actively promote entrepreneurs across Zongo communities in Ghana," Jajah declared.



The 2023 edition of the Zongo Startup Summit was aimed at offering creative geniuses, entrepreneurs and startups the opportunity to showcase their groundbreaking ideas that promise to empower, connect, and transform the Zongo community.



The summit was organised by the Zongovation Hub in partnership with the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) with the support of the World Bank Africa and the Ministry of Finance.



Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of State at the Finance Ministry was a Special Guest at the summit while Dr. Daniel McKorley delivered the keynote address.



MA/NOQ