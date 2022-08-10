Zoomlion in charge of GPRTU mandatory towing levy - Bright Simons alleges

Policy analyst, Bright Simons

Policy analyst, Bright Simons, has asserted that Ghana's largest waste company, Zoomlion is the institution to undertake the towing levy of commercial vehicle drivers within the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU).

According to him, GPRTU imposed the mandatory towing levy on its members after striking a deal with Zoomlion without their [members] consent.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, Bright Simons said, "After attempts to impose towing insurance on all Ghanaian motorists failed, Ghana's largest waste company, Zoomlion, has cut a deal with the private commercial vehicles union to impose the service on all their members. No membership ballot was necessary."



GPRTU introduces mandatory road tow levy for drivers



GPRTU on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, announced a mandatory vehicle towing system for its members.



According to the General Secretary of GPRTU, Godfred Abulbire, the move which will take effect in October this year will help reduce road crashes in the country.

He noted that any driver who fails to subscribe to the mandatory road tow levy will be blocked from loading within GPRTU terminals.



In an interview with the media, Godfred Abulbire mentioned that a total of 2.6 million vehicles have been targeted for this exercise.



“All our members will have to subscribe through the app. They will put in their details (name, phone number, car number and car type), then they will pay the fee...When the vehicle breaks down, they will call a toll free number and they will come and tow it,” he said.



“If any driver does not subscribe to the app, we will make sure he will not get access to the loading within all our terminals," the GPRTU General Secretary added.



He stated that per the payment regime, taxis will be charged GH¢50, trotros GH¢80, long buses GH¢300, and articulated trucks, GH¢500.

The GPRTU on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, launched a mobile application that would capture the details of all drivers and their vehicles to facilitate the operationalization of their service.



This was in partnership with a private entity, Road Safety Management Service Limited (RSMSL).



Read Bright Simons tweet below;





