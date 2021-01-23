Zoomlion to embark on disinfection exercise in media houses

Zoomlion staff during a disinfection exercise

Source: Zoomlion

Zoomlion Company Limited and one of its subsidiaries of the Jospong Group of Companies has expressed delight to embark on a rigorous disinfection exercise in all media houses.

The effort is geared towards the COVID-19 pandemic that is taking another effect in the country.



The company looks forward to getting airtime in all the beneficiary media houses to throw light on its disinfection exercise.



All media houses should respectfully contact the line below:

0244425001



