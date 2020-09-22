e.TV Ghana/Japan Motors celebrate 10th anniversary of Corporate Run

Participants of the Corporate Run

Source: Global Media Alliance

Broadcasting giant, e.TV Ghana and global car dealership, Japan Motors have celebrated the 10th anniversary of their annual Corporate Run with a private run and donation to the Ghana Blind Union (GBU).

The 5km run, which for the past nine (9) years has seen hundreds of Corporate bodies participating, was made private and had fifty (50) representatives from Corporate Ghana partaking due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The run which is held every 21st September to mark the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day also seeks to promote healthy lifestyle and regular exercising amongst Corporate Ghana and most importantly, raise funds to support GBU.



The 10th anniversary run saw participants start the 5km run from the Silver Star Towers through 37 station to the El-Wak traffic light. They mapped-out the route then continued to the Airport roundabout, Airport traffic light and finished at the Silver Star Towers.



To mark the 10-year anniversary, organizers of the run unveiled the Run Ghana Magazine which has been designed to remind participants of the many milestones chalked over the years. The magazine also has a series of exercise regimes and warm-ups one can undertake before a run and complimentary copies were given to participants of the run.



The fastest CEO was Darlington Munhuwani of Allianze Insurance. Mayumi Shimura of Sumitomo won the fastest female category with the fastest male category going to Kudus Ibrahim of Silver Star Towers.



Silver Star Towers won in the fastest corporate team category with an average time of 19minutes 09 seconds.

Donation to Ghana Blind Union



At the closing ceremony of the e.TV Ghana/Japan Motors Corporate Run, the organizers presented items worth thousands of Cedis to the GBU to help them in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.



Receiving the items on behalf of the Ghana Blind Union (GBU) was Executive Director of the Union, Dr. Peter Obeng Asamoah.



Expressing his gratitude to the companies, he stated, "On behalf of the GBU we want to say a big thank you to e.TV Ghana and Japan Motors for supporting us throughout this COVID-19 period. I want them to know that the 'Run Ghana Bucket' they gave us in July has benefited us a lot.



Institutions like e.TV Ghana and Japan Motors make us feel a part of society and this donation today will compliment our efforts to keep our members and students safe in these trying times.



Though we couldn't run this year, we will do so next year. We as blind people live to run and next year, we will beat the competition".

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Global Media Alliance (GMA), mother company of e.TV Ghana, Ernest Boateng speaking at the event noted that the run was successful and hoped to include more persons next year.



"Because of COVID-19 restrictions, we had to reduce the number of runners down to less than half our regular participants but hopefully, more persons can partake in next year's run. I am also glad that all safety protocols were adhered to and the run ended successfully.



Event Director of Run Ghana, Salah Kweku Kalmoni who was also present at the run said, "The organizing team did a really good job this year and need to be applauded. Their dedication and commitment to safety made the run a success. I also urge everyone here to join the Run Ghana Virtual Club and stay fit throughout the year."



He further revealed that instead of donating a portion of registration fees to the Ghana Blind Union, organizers decided to donate the sum of all registration fees to the union.



The 10th anniversary of the e.TV Ghana/Japan Motors Corporate Run received immense support from Silver Star Tower Limited, e.TV Ghana, Japan Motors Trading Company Limited, Happy 98.9 FM, Lakeside Estate, YFM, Oman Fofor Trading Company Limited, Global Media Alliance (GMA) and Perception Management International (PMI).

