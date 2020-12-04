expressPay begins international remittances from the UK

Financial technology company, expressPay, as part of its expansion drive, has launched its innovative remittance service from the UK to Ghana.

The service allows users in the UK to send remittances from the UK instantly into recipient bank accounts or mobile money wallets.



In a virtual ceremony to launch the product in Accra, CEO of expressPay, Curtis Vanderpuije underscored the significant role its loyal customers played in the introduction of the remittance service. “At expressPay, we are constantly driven by our customer needs.



We have come this far on a remarkable journey together with customers whose needs have always informed our next set of innovative products and services. We are leveraging our vast experience in real-time domestic money transfers to deliver international money transfers.”



The CEO added, “Our launch starts the service from the UK to Ghana, but will soon expand to other corridors. Our customers abroad can look forward to transfers to many other destinations in the coming months”.

During the launch event, one lucky participant was rewarded with an instant transfer from a participant who joined from London. The funds were sent using a UK issued Visa card straight to the recipient’s MTN Mobile Money wallet in seconds, marking the first transaction of the expressPay remittance product.



expressPay Client Engagement Manager, Charles Edem Goh, who added, “The tagline for the service, ‘Twa Me Pounds’ resonates well with Ghanaians who are keen to receive funds from friends and family abroad.



The service comes at a much-needed time as it eases the need for UK senders to leave their homes to make transfers at traditional money transfer agent outlets, in the middle of the pandemic.



They can simply transact using the expressPay app, right at home. The service is as affordable as it gets – there are currently no charges for the transfers.”

