expressPay launches myQR Code platform for cashless payments

Source: expressPay Ghana Limited

expressPay Ghana Limited, a wholly-owned Ghanaian financial technology company has added a Quick Response (QR) Code called “myQR” to its array of cashless payment services.

With the introduction of “myQR”, merchants now have an innovative way to ensure cashless transactions in times of heightened COVID-19 hygiene procedures. myQR is an interoperable self-service platform and available to merchants and individuals via www.myqr.express.



The new myQR service compliments the existing expressPay platform and is a testament to what expressPay stands for – innovation. It is open to anyone with a bank and mobile money wallet seeking to receive or make payments without physical interactions.



It is ideal for business owners, churches, school groups, individuals’ freelancers and more, as it provides an easy way for them to accept payments instantly to their bank account or mobile money wallet of choice. And the setup can be done in 60 seconds!



Speaking on what necessitated the creation of the new service, CEO of expressPay, Curtis Vanderpuije, said, “We’re constantly seeking ways to make financial services simpler for Ghanaians. The silver-lining with COVID-19 is that it has illustrated the use of digital services for payments and myQR serves a great need at this time.”

“myQR is securely processed by Visa, banks, and mobile money services so Ghanaians can be assured of the safety of their data. It is a very personal service, hence the tagline, “myQR, my money”” Mr Vanderpuije added.



The process is simple. Merchants or individuals go to www.myqr.express to generate a free customised QR which they display physically at their premises or across social media. To make a purchase instantly, customers scan the QR code with their preferred payment app or USSD interface.



Merchants can receive payments from over 3,000,000 users across any of the Visa on Mobile enabled payments apps – expressPay, Ecobank, GT Bank, Standard Chartered Bank and Zenith Bank apps. As other banks and Telcos come on stream, the network of users increases automatically.



Once a QR is scanned, the purchase is instant, and the merchant receives a notification for successful payment with no contact required. Thus, effectively reducing the number of steps involved to make digital payments.

