Ghana Dictionary A

Abeg
(I beg) Please
Aben wo aha
It's ready! Also a double entendre! The singer Daddy Lumba's 1999 album was called this and the photo had him pointing to his crotch.
Abongoman
Soldier, Military personel, Hustler
Aboski
High Water Trousers; Usually above the ankle.
Adia
Food
Adjoa-Yankey
Tye and Dye; Batik
Aduro
Asylum Seeker
Afro Moses
Shoes made from car tyes; Very Cheap
Agatha
Candy or Toffee on a stick
Agege
Nigeria; is actually a Lagos slum, populated by Ghanaians during the 80s "oil-rush"
Agony
Love
Agya Kusi
Jacuzzi.
Akpeteshie
Locally brewed achohol; made from palm wine; aka: Apio, Ogogro,hot,
Alarmblow
A destitute/Poor unemployed man
Alomo
Girlfriend.
Alorsman
Smart guy; crook
Anti-so
Anti Social person
Antipe
Put on a dress/trousers without underwear
Apalahala
Midget
Apio
Ogogro,hot,
Aplanke
Ticket Collector of a tro-tro. Sometimes refered to as driver's mate. Job Training
Apo
Information
Apollo
Conjunctivitis. (an epidemic swept Ghana around the time of the 11 moon landing hence the name)
Apuskeleke
Tight fitting trousers; Girls that like to wear tight fitted pants which displays their shape/curves. Some Ghanaians use the words to describe the Britney Spears-inspired western clothing worn by many women in Accra, and others use it as a term of affection. Yelling "Hey, Abus!" seems to be the equivalent of "Hey, you look hot tonight.
Ashawo
Prostitute; another term is Two-two
Asokpo
Ugly Woman
Assemblyman
Political suit
Aswe
I Swear
Attache
Someone always following people when he/she hasn't been INVITED.
Aunty
Any older female. Used when first name terms not appropriate.
Awam
Fake. During the colonial days '' was an Association of West Africa Merchants owed or operated by the coloinial powers/the local rich folks. Because these people were not faithful to their promises, that is why the word 'AWAM' became known for unfaithfulness, cheats etc.
Azaaman
Dubious person