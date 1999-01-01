Ghana Dictionary A
- Abeg
- (I beg) Please
- Aben wo aha
- It's ready! Also a double entendre! The singer Daddy Lumba's 1999 album was called this and the photo had him pointing to his crotch.
- Abongoman
- Soldier, Military personel, Hustler
- Aboski
- High Water Trousers; Usually above the ankle.
- Adia
- Food
- Adjoa-Yankey
- Tye and Dye; Batik
- Aduro
- Asylum Seeker
- Afro Moses
- Shoes made from car tyes; Very Cheap
- Agatha
- Candy or Toffee on a stick
- Agege
- Nigeria; is actually a Lagos slum, populated by Ghanaians during the 80s "oil-rush"
- Agony
- Love
- Agya Kusi
- Jacuzzi.
- Akpeteshie
- Locally brewed achohol; made from palm wine; aka: Apio, Ogogro,hot,
- Alarmblow
- A destitute/Poor unemployed man
- Alomo
- Girlfriend.
- Alorsman
- Smart guy; crook
- Anti-so
- Anti Social person
- Antipe
- Put on a dress/trousers without underwear
- Apalahala
- Midget
- Apio
- Ogogro,hot,
- Aplanke
- Ticket Collector of a tro-tro. Sometimes refered to as driver's mate. Job Training
- Apo
- Information
- Apollo
- Conjunctivitis. (an epidemic swept Ghana around the time of the 11 moon landing hence the name)
- Apuskeleke
- Tight fitting trousers; Girls that like to wear tight fitted pants which displays their shape/curves. Some Ghanaians use the words to describe the Britney Spears-inspired western clothing worn by many women in Accra, and others use it as a term of affection. Yelling "Hey, Abus!" seems to be the equivalent of "Hey, you look hot tonight.
- Ashawo
- Prostitute; another term is Two-two
- Asokpo
- Ugly Woman
- Assemblyman
- Political suit
- Aswe
- I Swear
- Attache
- Someone always following people when he/she hasn't been INVITED.
- Aunty
- Any older female. Used when first name terms not appropriate.
- Awam
- Fake. During the colonial days '' was an Association of West Africa Merchants owed or operated by the coloinial powers/the local rich folks. Because these people were not faithful to their promises, that is why the word 'AWAM' became known for unfaithfulness, cheats etc.
- Azaaman
- Dubious person