School Fees in Ghana
School Fees for 2001/2002
Government's directive to senior secondary/technical school heads on fees to be charged SSS 1 students before being admitted for the current 2001/2002 academic year. The directive lists six items to be charged by the schools whether the student has been admitted as a day student or a boarder.
Admission fee: 25,000
Students Representative Council (SRC) dues: 1,000;
Entertainment fee: 2,000;
Science Resource Centre fee: 4,000;
Library fee: 5,000;
Examination stationery fee: 12,000.
Those admitted as boarders are to pay, in addition
Boarding fee of 392,000 per term
bed user fee of 2,000
total amount for Day Student= 49,000
fee for boarders = 443,000.
Government has decided to absorb about "310,000 per student to cover items that include sanitation and health, sports and games, science practicals, day-to-day running of the schools, maintenance of school buildings and classroom furniture, and such utility services as water, electricity and telephones.