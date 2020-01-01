West end University College
Address: Weija-Kasoa Highway, P. O. Box AN 15402, Accra-Ghana.
Location:Accra
Country: Ghana
Telephone Number: +233-302-917629/302-915629/302-917630
Email Address: info@weuc.edu.gh
College Website: www.weuc.edu.gh
This institution is located at Accra in Ghana.It offers several programs available in the following faculties:
- Faculty of computer studies
- Faculty of business studies
- Faculty of health science
- Faculty of education
In addition,the following facilities are available:
- Library
- Cafeteria
- International students
- Sports and recreation
- Student accommodation
- Health care
The university's mission is to produce a pedigree of visionary workforce that can adequately respond to present and future challenges in business, health science and information technology.
- Lecture Halls
- Computer Laboratory