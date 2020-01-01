West end University College

College Name: West End University College

Address: Weija-Kasoa Highway, P. O. Box AN 15402, Accra-Ghana.

Location:Accra Country: Ghana

Telephone Number: +233-302-917629/302-915629/302-917630

Email Address: info@weuc.edu.gh

College Website: www.weuc.edu.gh

This institution is located at Accra in Ghana.It offers several programs available in the following faculties:

Faculty of computer studies

Faculty of business studies

Faculty of health science

Faculty of education



In addition,the following facilities are available:

Library

Cafeteria

International students

Sports and recreation

Student accommodation

Health care



The university's mission is to produce a pedigree of visionary workforce that can adequately respond to present and future challenges in business, health science and information technology.