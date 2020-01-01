Polytechnics in Ghana
- Accra Polytechnic
- Cape Coast Polytechnic
- Koforidua Polytechnic
- Kumasi Polytechnic
- Ho Polytechnic
- Tamale Polytechnic
- Takoradi Polytechnic
- Sunyani Polytechnic
- Wa Polytechnic
- Bolgatanga polytechnic
Colleges of Education
Early Childhood Development (ECD) Colleges
- OLA College of Education, Cape Coast
- Holy Child College of Education, Takoradi
- Presbyterian Women’s College of Education, Aburi
- St. Louis College of Education, Kumasi
- SDA College of Education, Koforidua
- Jasikan College of Education
- Tumu College of Education
French Colleges
- Bagabaga College of Education, Tamale for the Northern Zone
- Wesley College of Education, Kumasi for the Middle Zone
- Mount Mary College of Education, Somanya for the Southern Zone
Technical Skills Colleges
- N.J. Ahmadiyya College of Education - Upper West
- St. John Bosco’s College of Education, Navrongo - Upper East
- Bagabaga College of Education, Tamale - Northern
- St. Joseph’s College of Education, Bechem - Brong Ahafo
- Mampong Technical Teachers College of Education - Ashanti
- Presbyterian College of Education, Akropong-Akwapem - Eastern
- Komenda College of Education - Central
Science and Mathematics Colleges
- St. Francis College of Education, Hohoe
- Ada College of Education
- Presbyterian College of Education, Akropong-Akwapim
- Kibi Presbyterian College of Education
- OLA College of Education, Cape Coast
- Foso College of Education
- Wesley College of Education, Kumasi
- Akrokerri College of Education
- St. Joseph’s College of Education, Bechem
- Tamale College of Education
- E.P. College of Education, Bimbilla
- St. John’s Bosco’s College of Education, Navrongo
- N.J. Ahmadiyya College of Education, Wa
- Akatsi College of Education - Volta
- Wiawso College of Education - Western
- Accra College of Education - Greater Accra
Community Health Nurses' Training Schools
- Cape Coast Nurses' Training College
- Sekondi Nurses' Training College
- Community Health Nurses' Training College, Esiama
- Community Health Nurses' Training College, Fomena
- Rural Training School, Kintampo
- Navrongo Nurses Training College
- Korle-Bu Nurses' Training College
- Pantang Nurses' Training College
- Tamale Nurses' Training College
- Ho Nurses' Training College
- Sunyani Nurses' Training College
- Kumasi Nurses' Training College
- Midwifery Training School, Bolgatanga
- Nurses' Training College, Koforidua
- Nurses' Training College, Berekum
- Nurses Training College, Nkawkaw
- Nurses Training College, Agogo
- Midwifery Training School, Offinso
- Nurses Training College, Tibie
- Nurses Training College, Jirapa
- Nurses' Training College, Bawku