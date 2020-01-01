University College of Education



University of Education, Winneba (UEW) is located in Winneba, Central, Ghana. The university was established in 1992. It is accredited by National Accreditation Board, Ghana, and affiliated to Association of Commonwealth Universities (ACU). There are 10,000-14,999 students studying in various courses offered by University of Education, Winneba.

Tel. +233 3323 22139

Fax: +233 3323 20954

Email: [email protected] Website: http://uew.edu.gh