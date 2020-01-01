Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology

The University campus is a seven-mile square of scenic beauty, an undulating landscape with modern buildings interspersed with long stretches of lawns and tropical flora. Faculties and Schools include Agriculture, Engineering, Art, Science, Medicine, Architecture, Pharmacy, Renewable & Natural Resources, Mining and Mineral Engineering, Land Management and Environmental Studies. The University also has various centers for Technology Consultancy, Cultural Studies, Distance Learning, and Collaborative Research. Campus points of interests include the Great Hall, the College of Art Gallery, the Botanical Garden, the University Gateway, and the Olympic-size University Swimming Pool.

