'Police Abaa' hitmaker Nana Nsiah Piesie is dead

Wed, 6 Apr 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

Popular Ghanaian highlife musician Nana Nsiah Piesie is dead, a family source said.

The “Police Abaa” hitmaker died on Monday, April 4, 2022, after being involved in an accident, his brother, Rev. Stephen Ohene Boahen confirmed in a statement.

"It is with a heavy heart to confirm the news of the unexpected departure of our Brother and Music Legend Nana Nsiah Piesie of Police Abaa fame to the other side on monday 4th April, 2022," it said.

It added, "He had a car accident around Pokuase and was rushed to 37 Military Hospital. They did not take care of him upon arrival and referred him to Accra Regional Hospital but he couldn't make it. He gave up his soul on the Arrival."

Nana Nsiah Piesie hails from Asante Effiduasi in the Ashanti Region. He received his secondary school education at the Bechem Secondary school.

His love for music led him to perform covers of many popular Ghanaian highlife songs of his time during his school’s entertainment events.

He joined the Osei Kofi’s African Beats Band led by a protegee of Ghana’s legendary musician, Nana Kwame Ampadu after graduation and toured Europe in the late 90s.

His vocal range won him many fans and accolades from the band during their 1999 International tour to Germany, Italy and Holland.

After the tour, Nana Nsiah Piesie went solo releasing popular hits such as “Police Abaa”, “Wo Gyae Me a Mennwe Aboɔ”; “Enyigyina Bekume” and “Me do wo”.

Police Abaa went on to be one of his greatest hit songs and bagged him a tour across Africa.

Nana Nsiah Piesie has about 5 albums and a couple of awards to his credit including the most Promising Star award from Ghana.

May gentle soul rest in peace.

