1-week memorial service for late Doctar Cann held in Tesano

The late radio presenter, Dr Cann

Dr Cann passes on

Friends of late radio presenter spotted at his 1-week service



Dr Cann is to be buried on June 11



Family and friends of late radio presenter, Francis Ebo Cann, better known as Doctar Cann, on Saturday, April 9, observed the one-week memorial service for their beloved.



The popular On-Air Personality passed away on Friday, March 25, after a short illness.

Confirming the news of his demise, a statement on Happy FM's Twitter page read: "It is with a heavy heart that Management of Global Media Alliance Group announces that we have lost one of the members of the GMABC family, Francis Cann, popularly known in the Showbiz Industry as Doctar Cann, who passed away on Friday 25th March, after a short illness. Rest Well."



The memorial service held at the Tesano Police Deport had in attendance his colleagues and friends from the media.



The deceased who was the host of ‘Showbiz Extra’ and ‘Ayeeko Ayeeko’ show on Happy FM left behind a wife and two sons.



His final funeral rites comes off on June 11, 2022, at the Obra Spot, Circle.