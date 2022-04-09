0
Menu
Entertainment

1-week memorial service for late Doctar Cann held in Tesano

Dr Cann 444.png The late radio presenter, Dr Cann

Sat, 9 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Cann passes on

Friends of late radio presenter spotted at his 1-week service

Dr Cann is to be buried on June 11

Family and friends of late radio presenter, Francis Ebo Cann, better known as Doctar Cann, on Saturday, April 9, observed the one-week memorial service for their beloved.

The popular On-Air Personality passed away on Friday, March 25, after a short illness.

Confirming the news of his demise, a statement on Happy FM's Twitter page read: "It is with a heavy heart that Management of Global Media Alliance Group announces that we have lost one of the members of the GMABC family, Francis Cann, popularly known in the Showbiz Industry as Doctar Cann, who passed away on Friday 25th March, after a short illness. Rest Well."

The memorial service held at the Tesano Police Deport had in attendance his colleagues and friends from the media.

The deceased who was the host of ‘Showbiz Extra’ and ‘Ayeeko Ayeeko’ show on Happy FM left behind a wife and two sons.

His final funeral rites comes off on June 11, 2022, at the Obra Spot, Circle.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
I became my father's driver aftter failing A-level exam - Ken Ofori-Atta
'Stop fooling' – Adom-Otchere goes wild on NDC’s Zita Benson over dumsor at KIA claims
NDC's Baba Kamara appointed sole distributor of Dangote fertilizer across West Africa
Government bringing back tollbooths but will automate them – Ken Agyapong
Why I am donating GH¢10,000 each to all 275 constituencies – Ken Agyapong
Prof. Adei wrongly claims corruption 'was worse under Mahama' per CPI data
Buried human skull, cat head exhumed from church altar at Kasoa
Meet Juliet Adubea, the mother of Felix Afena-Gyan
Psalm Adjeteyfio is dead
Psalm Adjeteyfio is dead