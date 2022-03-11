10 beautiful and sizzling hot celebrities who trended this week

Trends on social media this week

Celebrities who rocked beautiful outfits this week

Celebrities who pleased fans with gorgeous looks



These celebrities make bold fashion statements online



Just like previous weeks, some Ghanaian celebrities flooded our screens with hot and trendy looks.



Celebrities and influencers kept their Instagram feeds full of glamour shots and this kept fans on the edge of their seats.



For instance, Adjettey Annan and his wife served social media users with romantic vibes that had some fans asking if Valentine intends to last for the whole year.



Salma Mumin, Belinda Dzattah, Stonebwoy and his wife, Doctor Louisa, and many more, turned up the heat for fans on social media by rocking some incredible outfits.

That’s not all, most of these celebrities served fans with power poses, dope face touch-ups, and so on.



This however, made the ‘most fashionable’ slot competitive for other stars.



Scroll down to see some fashionable celebrities for this week.



ZynnelL Zuh







Salma Mumin





Ama K Abrebrese







MzVee







Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa





Benedicta Gafah







Belinda Dzattah







Nana Aba Anamoah





Stephanie Benson







Adjettey Annan and wife



