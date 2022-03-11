1
10 beautiful and sizzling hot celebrities who trended this week

Fri, 11 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Just like previous weeks, some Ghanaian celebrities flooded our screens with hot and trendy looks.

Celebrities and influencers kept their Instagram feeds full of glamour shots and this kept fans on the edge of their seats.

For instance, Adjettey Annan and his wife served social media users with romantic vibes that had some fans asking if Valentine intends to last for the whole year.

Salma Mumin, Belinda Dzattah, Stonebwoy and his wife, Doctor Louisa, and many more, turned up the heat for fans on social media by rocking some incredible outfits.

That’s not all, most of these celebrities served fans with power poses, dope face touch-ups, and so on.

This however, made the ‘most fashionable’ slot competitive for other stars.

Scroll down to see some fashionable celebrities for this week.

ZynnelL Zuh



Salma Mumin



Ama K Abrebrese



MzVee



Stonebwoy and Dr Louisa



Benedicta Gafah



Belinda Dzattah



Nana Aba Anamoah



Stephanie Benson



Adjettey Annan and wife

