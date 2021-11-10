10 beautiful unseen photos, videos from the 2nd ‘famous’ Ghanaian royal wedding

Barima Osei Mensah and Anita Boakye's wedding has been touted the 'wedding of the year'

• Ghana witnesses a plush royal wedding for the second time

• Interesting events captured at the famous royal wedding



• Celebrity performances, display of wealth at the Kumasi Royal wedding



Elegance, glam and class were at its peak during the 2nd royal wedding ceremony to ever hit the country.



Ghanaians thought they had seen it all when they first witnessed the royal wedding between Kennedy Osei, the first son of popular business mogul Dr Osei Kwame Despite and Tracy Osei.



But in a latest development, the wedding ceremony between the Chief Executive Officer of Adinkra Pie, Barima Osei Mensah and Anita Sefa Boakye was another interesting sight to behold.

At the plush ceremony which spanned from Friday, November 6 and ended on Sunday, November 8, 2021, the true royal Ashanti culture was on full display.



Aside from the many events that occurred, it is interesting to note that the bride, Anita Sefa Boakye who is the daughter of the Anita Hotel CEO changed into 10 different outfits for the ceremony.



Not forgetting the visual themed 7-tier hanging cake that was displayed at the reception.



Also, the likes of Amakye Dede, Stonebwoy, Efya, Akwaboah, Gifty Adorye, DSP Kofi Sarpong and other top Ghanaian musicians delivered stunning performances at the ceremony.



Let’s take a look at some unseen photos during the second most talked about wedding ceremony



























Video credit: MenscookGH



