10 cancer causing foods you should avoid

Some artificial sweeteners are known to be a cause of cancer

Do you know that your diet can cause and sometimes prevent cancer? That’s right, some foods CAN increase the risk of cancer because of the compounds. While some pose a small risk, other foods contain potentially dangerous, carcinogenic compounds. Take a look at 10 foods you eat every day that can cause cancer.

Canned Tomatoes



Canned foods are never good for you. This is because the lining of almost all canned foods is made with a chemical called bisphenol-A, or BPA. Tomatoes are exceptionally dangerous due to their high acidity, which seems to cause BPA to bleed from the lining of the can into the tomatoes themselves.



Alcohol



Alcohol is the second leading cause of cancer. While moderate or low consumption of alcohol can be healthy and lead to a reduced risk of heart disease, excessive drinking is known to cause heart failure, stroke, and sudden death. Moreover, it damages the liver and kidneys.

Diet anything



Diet foods such as soda and even packaged, ‘healthy’ dinners contain aspartame. This makes these foods even worse than their regular counterparts. There are numerous studies showing that aspartame causes many diseases and sicknesses such as cancers, birth defects, and heart problems.



Refined sugars



Cancer seems to love sweet things. The Nobel laureate in medicine, German Otto Warburg, back in 1931, first discovered that tumors and cancers both use sugars to “feed” themselves and/or to increase in size. If you already have a risk for cancer, it is a good idea to stay away from desserts and sweetened foods.

Highly Processed White Flours



Mills are no longer content with waiting for their flour to whiten with time; mills now bleach flour with chlorine gas. The EPA states that chlorine gas is a dangerous irritant that is not safe to inhale and in large quantities can be lethal.



Artificial sweeteners



There is an overwhelming number of scientific evidence that points to these sweeteners causing cancer. Aspartame is broken down in the body into a deadly toxin called DKP. When your stomach processes this chemical, it in turn, produces chemicals that can cause cancer, especially brain tumors.

Farmed salmon



Although fresh salmon is a great item for a healthy diet, the same cannot be said for the farmed alternative. The fish are fed unnatural diets and are contaminated with chemicals, antibiotics, pesticides, and other known carcinogens. Also, farmed salmon are fed chemicals to make their meat that reddish pink color that should occur naturally but doesn’t because of the diet of chicken litter that they are fed.



Potato chips



Potato chips aren’t just culprits that lead to weight gain. Recent studies have also linked this tempting snack to cancer. Besides being full of trans-fats which can cause high cholesterol in most people, they have excessive sodium levels which, for many people, cause high blood pressure. They also contain plenty of additives, all which are bad for your health.

GMO fruits



GMO fruits or non-organic fruits contain dangerous chemicals. These include herbicides and pesticides such as atrazine, thiodicarb, and organophosphates as well as high levels of plant fertilisers. These substances can cause severe damage to our organs, particularly those in the reproductive system.



Preserved food



These include anything that is salted, pickled or smoked. Meats such as bacon, sausage, bologna, and salami are high in fat and salt. All these processed meats contain several chemicals and preservatives, including sodium nitrates, which make them, look appealing and fresh but are well-known carcinogens. Smoked meats seem to be particularly bad as the meat picks up tar from the smoking process. Pickled foods are very high in salts. They increase the risk of getting colorectal cancer and stomach cancer.