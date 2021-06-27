10 captivating outfits at VGMA 22

What some celebrities wore to the event

Dressing for occasions such as the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) is one of the most talked-about issues in Ghana once the show is over.

This is because celebrities are criticized or hailed by viewers for getting the wrong or right outfit respectively for the programme.



For instance, Kuami Eugene, King Promise, Sista Efia among others have been mocked over the years for their apparels although the celebrities felt comfortable in them.



Despite the troll, King Promise refused to change his 'big shoes' and that has become a part of his identity. Kuami Eugene, however, has undergone a transformation. Although it cannot be said that he did so entirely as a result of the trolls, to suggest that it was a contributing factor will not be farfetched.



This year's edition of the VGMA was characterised by a degree of pomp. Celebrities and other guests were present on the night of the event and flaunted apparels they carefully chose for the occasion.



As usual, some graced the Red Carpet.



Here are some pictures that were taken by organizers.

Giovanni Caleb





Kofi Kinaata





Cina Soul





Trigmatic



