10 celebrities blinding eyes with their fashion choices this August

Celebrities in vogue

The arrival of August signaled the beginning of many fashionable statements to be made by some celebrities and public figures.

August came with plenty of inspiring styles from the celebrity world.



Square heels, pencil dresses, and tattered jeans with crop tops captured during photoshoots, dinners, and many other events have reached their peak.



Whether one feels like one is in a style rut or is simply hoping to treat themselves to some new bags, clothes, or clothes with their investments, it never hurts to look to the stars for some sartorial inspiration.



Over the week, some celebrities shared eye-candy images of themselves all around the world.



Zynnel Zuh shared an image of her fashionable self dressed in a short white attire while vacationing in America.

The sister of TV personality Serwaa Amihere, Mami, shared bougie images to mark her birthday.



As you will see in the list, a poolside image of Joselyn Dumas in a netted dress that exposed her curvy body during a summer-filled vacation to an undisclosed location.



For more sartorial inspiration from your favourite celebrity, scroll down for more:



































