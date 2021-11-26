10 celebrities who graced our social media pages with stunning photos

GhanaWeb as usual has monitored and will share with you pictures that enhanced our social media pages this week.
This week gave us a glimpse of bliss from our melanin queens who stylishly dressed up for the gram and made our feeds look so beautiful.
Anita Akuffo dazzled in a red dress in Seychelles.
Serwaa Amihere flaunted her yellow bodycon dress, accompanying it with a smile in a Friday post she shared with her followers.
We couldn’t go on without sharing the look of elegant Nadia Buari dazzling in a white dress with her Christian Dior handbag.
Did you think we forgot about Sefa, who flaunted her sexy body to make a statement?
For more pictures, scroll down below and don’t forget to share your comments.
To make it even better, see pictures below:
Nadia Buari
Anita Akuffo
Serwaa Amihere
Ak Songstress
Akumaa Mama Zimbi
Inna Patty
Sefa
Juliet Ibrahim
Naa Ashorkor