10 celebrities who have blessed social media with their hot fashion styles

Stars On Friday Celebrity look for the week

Fri, 13 May 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The week started with everyone talking about the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards and what transpired.

The red-carpet dresses and fashion choices made by some celebrities go viral on social media for one of the two reasons, being absolutely gorgeous or terrible for the so-so dresses no one likes to touch on them.

Not everyone can dress to impress and not everyone can pull off a dress that screams ‘I can't be hidden’ just like that of MzVee who trimmed her hair and Sefa who dyed the front of her weave.

Drawing away from the VGMA, Nadia Buari and her sister, Samera Buari have served looks in what was an indoor photoshoot by the two sisters.

Mzbel, on the other hand, has gone casual looking like a cute early 90s girl sitting in a studio.

For the other picture scroll down for me:

https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/792/79263934.jpg

https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/413/41363015.jpg

https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/675/67535058.jpg

https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/601/60189339.jpg

https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/798/79828869.jpg

https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/166/16617403.jpg

https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/351/35140794.jpg

https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/844/84428264.jpg

https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/790/79050821.jpg

https://cdn.ghanaweb.com/imagelib/pics/275/27511091.jpg

