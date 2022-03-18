0
Menu
Entertainment

10 celebrities who rocked social media with their pictures this week

Celebrities March 18 Picture's that stunned this week

Fri, 18 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The month of March in Ghana has been set aside to celebrate the country's heritage mainly because of Independence Day in March.

Apart from this reason, it also primarily projects the country’s indigenous Ghanaian products, services and heritage around the nation which has transcended into fashion.

In the week, some celebrities have shared beautiful pictures from their locations to show off on their social media feeds.

The ‘wows’ and ‘whoah’ leading in many of the comments was because social media users were stunned by the looks of these icons.

Celebrities like Zynnell Zuh in a picture she shared on Instagram stood in an upright pose looking like a woman from the 80s who finds herself easily blending with 21st-century youths.

Her fashionable outfit indeed raised the bar in fashion higher.

Another star who caught the eye of fans was Selly Galley. She found herself seated in a chair, pulling forward a bit in a very fashionable pose while donning an African wax print with her hand on her chin.

The gist may peak one’s curiosity. For more on what you missed this week, scroll below:

















Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
All you need to know about Ghana's plans for Nigeria game
Abena Korkor apologizes to Asamoah Gyan, Stephen Appiah
NPP MP calls for suspension of free SHS, other social programmes
Why has Dr. Yaw Adu-Ampomah not been arrested? – Ablakwa wonders
Barker-Vormawor's first post after being released
Dafeamekpor tackles Gabby over calls for debate on IMF, E-Levy
Cambridge University issues statement on Barker-Vormawor's arrest
Why you shouldn’t feed the baboons at Shai Hills
Stephen Appiah breaks silence on Abena Korkor’s sexual allegations
Ablakwa 'unveils' Akufo-Addo's appointee behind Bulgarian embassy demolition