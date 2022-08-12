1
Menu
Entertainment

10 celebrities with an enormous sense of fashion who will make you empty your closet

Celebrities This Week 8th August Celebrities serving the August looks

Fri, 12 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

An enviable personal style is something many of us aspire to have. Unfortunately, endless streams of airbrushed celebrities are selling us an unchanging view of their style.

Whether you scan the red carpet for the latest in celebrity trends or you prefer to get your style inspiration from Instagram these days, there's no denying the influence that one's favourite actresses and musicians have on seasonal style and fashion trends.

From elegant TV presenters, actresses, musicians, and influencers, these celebrities have some of the most covetable styles on Instagram at the moment.

So if one is feeling a sartorial rut, unable to see the wax print wrap-dress from the various styles you so desire to the sexy square heels that will make your mouth water, then take a look at these ten women who keep true to themselves through their awesome personal style.

Scroll below for the images











Fella Makafui









ADA/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Massive shake up to hit GRA
Qualified relatives to replace Police Officers who die on duty – IGP
'Daughter of Maame Water' dares Asamoah Gyan to take her on
Evans Nimako slams Martin Amidu
Nunoo-Mensah warns government over economic hardships
Randy Abbey slams Akufo-Addo, NPP
President Mills’ family applauds Asomdwee Park revamp
Tamale Technical University TESCON president arrested
Ofori-Atta should resign or be sacked - Kwadwo Mpiani
'Small boy' SP won’t find it easy if he attempts to destroy me - Customs Boss