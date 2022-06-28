10 facts about Jackie Appiah

Jackie Appiah

Multiple award-winning actress Jackie Appiah is a Canadian-born Ghanaian. She was born on 5 December 1983 in Toronto, Canada. She stayed in Toronto till she relocated to Ghana with her parents at the age of 10.

Arguably, she is one of the most talented and beautiful actresses to have ever graced the big screens in Ghana. Today, GhanaWeb looks at 10 facts about her that most fans may not know.



1. Jackie Appiah’s real name



The actress is popularly known by many fans and followers as Jackie Appiah. However, officially, her name is Jackie Agyemang Appiah. This is because the actress officially is yet to take out the ‘Agyemang’ name even though she divorced her ex-husband.



2. Jackie Appiah was born in Canada to Ghanaian parents



In Canada, constitutionally, one way to be a citizen is through birth. Also, in Ghana, the 1992 constitution allows a person to be a citizen of Ghana if they can trace their ancestry to Ghana or a parent or both parents are Ghanaian.



In essence, Jackie Appiah is a Canadian citizen by birth and a Ghanaian by ancestry. This makes the beautiful actress a citizen of both Ghana and Canada.



3. Jackie Appiah’s parents and family

Jackie Appiah is the daughter of Mr Kwabena Appiah and Janet Owusu. She is the last of five children. She is also the niece of a famous lawyer, the late Joe Appiah.



4. Jackie Appiah’s ex-husband



Although the seasoned actress is one of the highly followed and admired actresses in Ghana, most fans of Jackie Appiah do not know the actress was once married to Peter Agyemang, a successful and accomplished businessman.



The duo got married in 2005 but their marriage didn’t last long as the couple separated before their 10th anniversary.



The exact time and year of their divorce are not public and the reason for which they separated is also not known. The couple have been extremely quiet about it.



5. Jackie Appiah’s son



Damien Agyemang is the son and the only child of the Ghanaian actress. He was born on 13 October 2005.

6. Jackie Appiah and George Weah



Jackie Appiah and former football star, now president of Liberia, George Weah have a very special relationship.



It was rumoured that the Ghanaian actress and George Weah were having an amorous relationship, however, both have come out to refute that. Jackie has on countless occasions mentioned that she is just good friends with the Liberian president.



It was even rumoured that George Weah is the biological father of Jackie’s son, Damien Agyemang but the actress refuted that saying such allegations are simply laughable.



7. Jackie Appiah’s first movie



The actress already had experience in stage drama. However, her first commercial screen role was playing Enyonam Blagogee in the television series ‘Things we do for love’.



From there, her acting prowess secured her roles in Tentacles, Games People Play, Sun-city and many other television series.

8. Awards won by Jackie Appiah



Jackie Appiah is one of the most decorated actresses in Ghana. She has won many awards in and outside of Ghana.



In 2010, she won the Best Actress in a Leading Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards and the Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2007.



9. Jackie Appiah’s net worth



The exact net worth of Jackie Appiah is unknown as the actress has consciously kept that information private. However, the actress is extremely rich. She wears some of the finest clothes from very expensive brands.



She is known for going on extravagant and expensive vacations and tours. Recently, the actress moved into her new mansion situated at Trassaco, a very plush and elite area in Ghana. Her mansion has been estimated by realtors to cost more than a million US dollars.



Jackie Appiah’s favorite car

The actress has an impressive fleet of luxury cars. She is the owner of Range Rovers, a Jeep, a polished black Maserati, Mercedes Benz, G-Wagon and rolls Royce.



However, the actress has on several occasions mentioned that her favorite ride is her black Maserati.



