0
Menu
Entertainment

10 facts about Rita Dominic's mystery man

Rita And Husband3.png Rita Dominic and husband, Fidelis Anosike

Wed, 20 Apr 2022 Source: mynigeria.com

Rita Dominic took her fans by storm when she first shared videos of her bridal shower via Instagram on April 11, 2022.

Everyone wondered who the mystery man was, the man who literally stole the heart of one of Nigeria's most loved actresses.

Fast forward to April 19, 2022, she had her engagement ceremony, and the man, Fidelis Anosike was unveiled.

However, many fans of the star, wondered who her husband was and what he does for a living, amongst other things.

MyNigeria has compiled a list of things you should know about the mystery man, Mr Anosike.

1. He is the founder of Folio Media Group, a multi-media company that owns Daily Times Newspaper.

2. Fidelis Anosike is also the organizer of the Miss Nigeria pageant.

3. Fidelis Anosike was born in 1966. He turned 56 in 2022.

4. He studied Creative Arts at the University of Benin. He studied B.A Applied and Fine Arts from 1985 to the year 1990 and completed with second class honours and Upper-division. He also attended Harvard School in the States.

5. There are multiple reports that he is worth $2,000,000.

6. He has luxury automobiles and beautiful houses, but he doesn't boast about his success.

7. He has seven siblings.

8. He is 6ft 0 inches.

9. His father was a police officer who died at the age of 52. His mother also passed away in 2021.

10. He is one of Rita Dominic's sources of happiness.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Africa's Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
I can count the number of times my husband slept with me – Xandy
Godfred Dame too good for NDC’s lawyers - Soprano
Akufo-Addo commiserates with Dag Heward-Mills
Meet the undefeated MP who has never said a word in parliament
Sacked Nigeria assistant coach reveals why they lost to Ghana
Stephen Appiah makes damning corruption allegations against ex-Juventus Director, Luciano Moggi
JM must change Jane Naana if he wants to win 2024 elections - Ben Ephson
It will be difficult for NDC to win 2024 with Bawumia as NPP flagbearer - Ben Ephson
'I'm glad NDC caucus is seriously studying the Serwaa Broni tapes' - Ablakwa
The 5-minute meeting in Abuja Stadium that decided Ghana's fate in World Cup play-off