10 facts about Yul Edochie’s second wife

Judy Muoghalu, second wife of Yul Edochie

Yul Edochie gets another wife

Actor welcomes baby, unveils his second wife



Wild reactions greet second marriage announcement by Nigerian actor



Yul Edochie’s marriage to Judy Muoghalu has elicited reactions from not only Nigeria but Ghana as well.



The actor announced his second marriage to the world in a post that unveiled his son.



“It’s time for the world to meet my son. His name is Star Dike Munachimso Yul-Edochie. Born by my second wife @JudyAustin and I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children,” the 40-year-old actor and politician who was rumoured to have engaged in an extramarital affair with the lady disclosed.

While some have hailed him for being brave, others have vehemently criticized him for ‘betraying’ May Yul Edochie, his wife of eighteen years.



Reacting to the news, a livid May Yul Edochie said: 'May God judge you both'.



How well do you know Yul Edochie's second wife?



Here are some facts about Judy Muoghalu as reported by Nigerian news websites.



1. Her full name is Uchechukwu Judith Muoghalu

2. She is a native of Umuoji in Idemilli North, Anambra State



3. She is an actress and a movie producer



4. She is a brand influencer



5. She started acting in 2013



6. She has produced two films - 'Native Girl' and 'Fear'

7. She has featured in several movies with Yul Edochie including 'Secret of The Riches', and 'The Street Girl I love'



8. She is the CEO of Judyaustin Boutique



9. She is a graduate of Nnamdi Azikwe University, Awka, Anambra State



10. She likes to speak Igbo



